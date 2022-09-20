ASAN (Asana Inc.) climbed 5.53 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) kicked off on September 19, 2022, at the price of $23.86, up 5.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.38 and dropped to $23.70 before settling in for the closing price of $24.03. Over the past 52 weeks, ASAN has traded in a range of $16.19-$145.79.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -24.70%. With a float of $54.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.35 million.

The firm has a total of 1666 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.72, operating margin of -70.07, and the pretax margin is -75.34.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Asana Inc. is 41.60%, while institutional ownership is 52.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 349,999,986. In this transaction President, CEO, & Chair of this company bought 19,273,127 shares at a rate of $18.16, taking the stock ownership to the 39,112,803 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 22, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,203 for $18.20, making the entire transaction worth $58,295. This insider now owns 609,276 shares in total.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.36) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -76.19 while generating a return on equity of -301.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Asana Inc.’s (ASAN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Asana Inc. (ASAN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Asana Inc., ASAN], we can find that recorded value of 5.9 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.11.

During the past 100 days, Asana Inc.’s (ASAN) raw stochastic average was set at 64.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 130.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 114.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.49. The third major resistance level sits at $27.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.57.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.17 billion has total of 190,259K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 378,440 K in contrast with the sum of -288,340 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 134,900 K and last quarter income was -112,970 K.