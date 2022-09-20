ASTR (Astra Space Operations Inc.) dropped -1.29 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Astra Space Operations Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) on September 19, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.75, plunging -1.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7765 and dropped to $0.711 before settling in for the closing price of $0.75. Within the past 52 weeks, ASTR’s price has moved between $0.72 and $13.58.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 89.30%. With a float of $202.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $264.56 million.

The firm has a total of 324 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Astra Space Operations Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 46.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 124,960. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $1.25, taking the stock ownership to the 857,082 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s former 10% owner sold 1,400,000 for $1.39, making the entire transaction worth $1,946,000. This insider now owns 20,888,053 shares in total.

Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.25) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -73.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 89.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Astra Space Operations Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 30.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Astra Space Operations Inc., ASTR], we can find that recorded value of 11.73 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Astra Space Operations Inc.’s (ASTR) raw stochastic average was set at 1.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1873, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.4191. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7739. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8080. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8394. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7084, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6770. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6429.

Astra Space Operations Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 203.12 million based on 265,431K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -257,780 K. The company made 2,680 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -82,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.