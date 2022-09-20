Can Broadwind Inc.’s (BWEN) hike of 7.35% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) on September 19, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.15, soaring 13.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.63 and dropped to $3.0807 before settling in for the closing price of $2.96. Within the past 52 weeks, BWEN’s price has moved between $1.46 and $3.69.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -4.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 265.40%. With a float of $18.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.24 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 493 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.28, operating margin of -8.65, and the pretax margin is +1.97.

Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Industrial Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Broadwind Inc. is 7.50%, while institutional ownership is 21.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 14,861. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,088 shares at a rate of $2.10, taking the stock ownership to the 291,218 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Director sold 7,500 for $3.04, making the entire transaction worth $22,828. This insider now owns 298,306 shares in total.

Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.15) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +1.96 while generating a return on equity of 6.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 265.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.00% during the next five years compared to 10.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Broadwind Inc. (BWEN)

The latest stats from [Broadwind Inc., BWEN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.36 million was superior to 0.19 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Broadwind Inc.’s (BWEN) raw stochastic average was set at 87.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.91. The third major resistance level sits at $4.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.81. The third support level lies at $2.53 if the price breaches the second support level.

Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 69.69 million based on 20,471K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 145,620 K and income totals 2,850 K. The company made 50,010 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.