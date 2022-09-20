Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -34.47% last month.

On September 19, 2022, Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) opened at $1.64, higher 9.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.765 and dropped to $1.59 before settling in for the closing price of $1.58. Price fluctuations for CRDF have ranged from $1.13 to $7.63 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -1.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 33.00% at the time writing. With a float of $40.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.31 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 22 workers is very important to gauge.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cardiff Oncology Inc. is 7.12%, while institutional ownership is 22.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16, was worth 46,710. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 30,000 shares at a rate of $1.56, taking the stock ownership to the 60,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $1.72, making the entire transaction worth $17,168. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.23) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 15.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 198.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF)

The latest stats from [Cardiff Oncology Inc., CRDF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.83 million was superior to 0.88 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s (CRDF) raw stochastic average was set at 26.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 251.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 153.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.5062, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9247. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8000. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.8700. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9750. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6250, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5200. The third support level lies at $1.4500 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) Key Stats

There are currently 43,306K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 79.27 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 360 K according to its annual income of -28,290 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 90 K and its income totaled -10,440 K.