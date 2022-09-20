Cybin Inc. (CYBN) volume exceeds 1.15 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) on September 19, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.63, soaring 4.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.68 and dropped to $0.62 before settling in for the closing price of $0.62. Within the past 52 weeks, CYBN’s price has moved between $0.39 and $2.43.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -25.50%. With a float of $91.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.88 million.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cybin Inc. is 29.21%, while institutional ownership is 13.17%.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -83.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Cybin Inc. (CYBN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cybin Inc., CYBN], we can find that recorded value of 1.42 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Cybin Inc.’s (CYBN) raw stochastic average was set at 34.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7541, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8281. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6777. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7039. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7327. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6227, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5939. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5677.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 121.93 million based on 168,307K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -53,960 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -10,220 K in sales during its previous quarter.