Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) last year’s performance of -21.74% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On September 19, 2022, Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) opened at $1.22,. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.30 and dropped to $1.21 before settling in for the closing price of $1.26. Price fluctuations for DNN have ranged from $0.91 to $2.14 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 7.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 192.30% at the time writing. With a float of $810.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $817.93 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 66 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -71.78, operating margin of -116.74, and the pretax margin is +87.23.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Uranium industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Denison Mines Corp. is 12.00%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +94.89 while generating a return on equity of 6.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 192.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Denison Mines Corp. (DNN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 59.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

Looking closely at Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN), its last 5-days average volume was 7.82 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 9.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Denison Mines Corp.’s (DNN) raw stochastic average was set at 57.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2055, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3125. However, in the short run, Denison Mines Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3000. Second resistance stands at $1.3400. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3850. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2150, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1700. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1300.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Key Stats

There are currently 818,540K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.08 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 15,960 K according to its annual income of 15,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,330 K and its income totaled -12,640 K.