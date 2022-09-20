Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 10,700 K

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: GWAV) kicked off on September 19, 2022, at the price of $2.58, down -17.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.58 and dropped to $1.73 before settling in for the closing price of $2.56. Over the past 52 weeks, GWAV has traded in a range of $2.56-$19.41.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 63.10% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 101.40%. With a float of $7.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.24 million.

In an organization with 89 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.34, operating margin of -31.35, and the pretax margin is -20.16.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Waste Management Industry. The insider ownership of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. is 25.00%, while institutional ownership is 9.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 3,275. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $3.27, taking the stock ownership to the 2,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $3.54, making the entire transaction worth $3,540. This insider now owns 1,000 shares in total.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -20.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: GWAV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc.’s (GWAV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.47

Technical Analysis of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.37 million. That was better than the volume of 0.11 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc.’s (GWAV) raw stochastic average was set at 5.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.66. However, in the short run, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.54. Second resistance stands at $2.99. The third major resistance level sits at $3.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.29. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.84.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: GWAV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 24.11 million has total of 10,237K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,100 K in contrast with the sum of -1,630 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,700 K and last quarter income was -14,140 K.