Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) posted a -7.29% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on September 19, 2022, with Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) stock priced at $0.69, down -5.93% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.69 and dropped to $0.62 before settling in for the closing price of $0.69. HOFV’s price has ranged from $0.52 to $3.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 39.60%. With a float of $79.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.00 million.

The firm has a total of 45 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13.27, operating margin of -321.61, and the pretax margin is -861.75.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is 4.30%, while institutional ownership is 10.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 36,000. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $0.72, taking the stock ownership to the 1,946,078 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s President of Operations bought 15,000 for $0.70, making the entire transaction worth $10,500. This insider now owns 252,053 shares in total.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -858.03 while generating a return on equity of -49.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, HOFV], we can find that recorded value of 0.7 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s (HOFV) raw stochastic average was set at 17.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8460, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0106. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6847. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7224. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7547. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6147, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5824. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5447.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 76.47 million, the company has a total of 112,617K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,770 K while annual income is -92,410 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,690 K while its latest quarter income was -9,100 K.