Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) kicked off at the price of $0.49: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) on September 19, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.508, plunging -4.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.52 and dropped to $0.4917 before settling in for the closing price of $0.51. Within the past 52 weeks, HLBZ’s price has moved between $0.45 and $41.88.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -306.30%. With a float of $24.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.74 million.

The firm has a total of 355 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -164.77, operating margin of -457.74, and the pretax margin is -561.95.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Recreational Vehicles industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Helbiz Inc. is 10.20%, while institutional ownership is 4.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 100,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 79,365 shares at a rate of $1.26, taking the stock ownership to the 5,204,102 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 252,636 for $3.00, making the entire transaction worth $757,908. This insider now owns 5,124,737 shares in total.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.2) by -$0.89. This company achieved a net margin of -560.78 while generating a return on equity of -305.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -306.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.04

Technical Analysis of Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Helbiz Inc., HLBZ], we can find that recorded value of 1.37 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Helbiz Inc.’s (HLBZ) raw stochastic average was set at 2.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 178.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7609, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4941. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5106. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5294. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5389. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4823, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4728. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4540.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 26.02 million based on 26,393K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,830 K and income totals -71,970 K. The company made 4,360 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -19,740 K in sales during its previous quarter.