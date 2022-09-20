Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) volume exceeds 1.26 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on September 19, 2022, with Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) stock priced at $0.5007, down -5.62% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5088 and dropped to $0.4743 before settling in for the closing price of $0.52. HSDT’s price has ranged from $0.45 to $15.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 70.50%. With a float of $26.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 19 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.60, operating margin of -3472.03, and the pretax margin is -3473.56.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 2.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 80,205. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 150,000 shares at a rate of $0.53, taking the stock ownership to the 238,618 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12, when Company’s President and CEO bought 8,868 for $0.54, making the entire transaction worth $4,828. This insider now owns 144,819 shares in total.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.15 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3473.56 while generating a return on equity of -239.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT)

The latest stats from [Helius Medical Technologies Inc., HSDT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.39 million was inferior to 1.86 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s (HSDT) raw stochastic average was set at 1.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 251.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7456, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7409. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5078. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5255. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5423. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4565. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4388.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.97 million, the company has a total of 28,197K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 520 K while annual income is -18,130 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 120 K while its latest quarter income was -3,810 K.