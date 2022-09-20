Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) average volume reaches $17.48M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) on September 19, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.3473, plunging -3.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3501 and dropped to $0.3401 before settling in for the closing price of $0.35. Within the past 52 weeks, IMPP’s price has moved between $0.34 and $9.70.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -823.20%. With a float of $189.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $190.25 million.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Imperial Petroleum Inc. is 0.54%, while institutional ownership is 2.70%.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -823.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Trading Performance Indicators

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01

Technical Analysis of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Imperial Petroleum Inc., IMPP], we can find that recorded value of 5.75 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 34.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s (IMPP) raw stochastic average was set at 0.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 134.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3470. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3536. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3570. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3370, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3336. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3270.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 66.07 million based on 142,837K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 17,360 K and income totals -3,640 K. The company made 11,350 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 90 K in sales during its previous quarter.