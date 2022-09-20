Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On September 19, 2022, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) opened at $6.78, higher 8.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.47 and dropped to $6.73 before settling in for the closing price of $6.80. Price fluctuations for ILPT have ranged from $6.40 to $28.66 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 7.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 45.50% at the time writing. With a float of $64.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.22 million.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Industrial industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 86.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 18, was worth 11,150. In this transaction Director of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $22.30, taking the stock ownership to the 11,003 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s Director sold 500 for $21.99, making the entire transaction worth $10,993. This insider now owns 10,503 shares in total.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0) by -$0.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.60% during the next five years compared to 6.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.57 million. That was better than the volume of 0.7 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s (ILPT) raw stochastic average was set at 7.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.25. However, in the short run, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.67. Second resistance stands at $7.94. The third major resistance level sits at $8.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.46. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.19.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) Key Stats

There are currently 65,427K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 479.89 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 219,870 K according to its annual income of 119,680 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 107,220 K and its income totaled -143,540 K.