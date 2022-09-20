Innovid Corp. (CTV) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -34.64% last month.

Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) kicked off on September 19, 2022, at the price of $2.60, down -11.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.60 and dropped to $2.15 before settling in for the closing price of $2.65. Over the past 52 weeks, CTV has traded in a range of $1.62-$10.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -991.10%. With a float of $110.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.15 million.

In an organization with 396 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.30, operating margin of -6.48, and the pretax margin is -11.34.

Innovid Corp. (CTV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Innovid Corp. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 63.00%.

Innovid Corp. (CTV) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -12.71 while generating a return on equity of -14.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -991.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Innovid Corp.’s (CTV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Innovid Corp. (CTV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.5 million. That was better than the volume of 0.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Innovid Corp.’s (CTV) raw stochastic average was set at 15.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 104.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.65. However, in the short run, Innovid Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.58. Second resistance stands at $2.81. The third major resistance level sits at $3.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.91. The third support level lies at $1.68 if the price breaches the second support level.

Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 320.44 million has total of 132,092K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 90,290 K in contrast with the sum of -11,470 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 33,090 K and last quarter income was 4,300 K.