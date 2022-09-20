Investors finally get a glimpse of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) volume hitting the figure of 3.64 million.

September 19, 2022, United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) trading session started at the price of $6.30. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.40 and dropped to $6.30 before settling in for the closing price of $6.40. A 52-week range for UMC has been $6.24 – $11.89.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 7.60% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 90.90%. With a float of $2.25 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.54 billion.

In an organization with 19426 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.96, operating margin of +21.81, and the pretax margin is +25.03.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.3) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +26.19 while generating a return on equity of 21.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.10% during the next five years compared to 47.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.84, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.15 million. That was inferior than the volume of 9.31 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, United Microelectronics Corporation’s (UMC) raw stochastic average was set at 5.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.68. However, in the short run, United Microelectronics Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.43. Second resistance stands at $6.47. The third major resistance level sits at $6.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.27. The third support level lies at $6.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) Key Stats

There are 2,484,600K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.23 billion. As of now, sales total 7,679 M while income totals 1,847 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,450 M while its last quarter net income were 725,110 K.