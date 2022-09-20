Investors must take note of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s (ANPC) performance last week, which was -14.37%.

A new trading day began on September 19, 2022, with AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) stock priced at $0.1407, up 8.07% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.187 and dropped to $0.13 before settling in for the closing price of $0.14. ANPC’s price has ranged from $0.14 to $4.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -21.30%. With a float of $19.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.22 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 89 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.13, operating margin of -589.60, and the pretax margin is -674.96.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. is 12.06%, while institutional ownership is 2.20%.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -659.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.03 and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC)

The latest stats from [AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd., ANPC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.74 million was inferior to 1.56 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s (ANPC) raw stochastic average was set at 4.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 146.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2522, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5434. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1822. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2131. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2392. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1252, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0991. The third support level lies at $0.0682 if the price breaches the second support level.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.32 million, the company has a total of 19,378K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,820 K while annual income is -18,630 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 310 K while its latest quarter income was -2,310 K.