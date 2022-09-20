Investors must take note of ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s (CHPT) performance last week, which was -2.90%.

On September 19, 2022, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) opened at $17.59, lower -1.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.25 and dropped to $17.47 before settling in for the closing price of $17.97. Price fluctuations for CHPT have ranged from $8.50 to $28.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -18.10% at the time writing. With a float of $328.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $364.08 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1436 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.30, operating margin of -110.14, and the pretax margin is -56.09.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 54.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 66,500. In this transaction Chief Marketing Officer of this company sold 3,500 shares at a rate of $19.00, taking the stock ownership to the 590,863 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 63 for $17.79, making the entire transaction worth $1,121. This insider now owns 1,128,124 shares in total.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.19) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -54.87 while generating a return on equity of -48.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)

The latest stats from [ChargePoint Holdings Inc., CHPT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 14.48 million was superior to 10.06 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.27.

During the past 100 days, ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s (CHPT) raw stochastic average was set at 81.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.60. The third major resistance level sits at $18.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.04. The third support level lies at $16.62 if the price breaches the second support level.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Key Stats

There are currently 337,000K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.46 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 241,010 K according to its annual income of -132,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 108,290 K and its income totaled -92,700 K.