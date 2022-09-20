Investors must take note of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) performance last week, which was -20.31%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) kicked off on September 19, 2022, at the price of $0.19, down -20.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.199 and dropped to $0.152 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. Over the past 52 weeks, EJH has traded in a range of $0.18-$3.58.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 32.90%. With a float of $11.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.58 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 523 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.17, operating margin of +12.16, and the pretax margin is +13.52.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Personal Services Industry. The insider ownership of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is 65.16%, while institutional ownership is 4.50%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +8.60 while generating a return on equity of 13.20.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

The latest stats from [E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, EJH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.16 million was superior to 2.91 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) raw stochastic average was set at 0.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2537, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6530. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1853. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2157. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2323. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1383, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1217. The third support level lies at $0.0913 if the price breaches the second support level.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.40 million has total of 42,508K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 74,530 K in contrast with the sum of 6,410 K annual income.