Investors must take note of Missfresh Limited’s (MF) performance last week, which was -17.01%.

September 19, 2022, Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) trading session started at the price of $0.10, that was -10.26% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1077 and dropped to $0.095 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. A 52-week range for MF has been $0.09 – $5.50.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 37.70%. With a float of $27.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.45 million.

The firm has a total of 1429 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.42, operating margin of -26.82, and the pretax margin is -26.89.

Missfresh Limited (MF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Missfresh Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Missfresh Limited is 0.94%, while institutional ownership is 5.00%.

Missfresh Limited (MF) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -35.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Missfresh Limited (MF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.24

Technical Analysis of Missfresh Limited (MF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Missfresh Limited, MF], we can find that recorded value of 3.35 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 8.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Missfresh Limited’s (MF) raw stochastic average was set at 1.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 198.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1842, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5337. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1049. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1126. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1176. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0922, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0872. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0795.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) Key Stats

There are 206,657K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 23.92 million. As of now, sales total 935,690 K while income totals -251,710 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,122 M while its last quarter net income were -973,668 K.