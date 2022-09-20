Investors must take note of The Southern Company’s (SO) performance last week, which was -2.35%.

A new trading day began on September 19, 2022, with The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) stock priced at $77.03, up 1.32% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $78.34 and dropped to $76.69 before settling in for the closing price of $77.25. SO’s price has ranged from $60.99 to $80.57 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 3.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -23.50%. With a float of $1.06 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.06 billion.

In an organization with 27300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.24, operating margin of +22.69, and the pretax margin is +11.09.

The Southern Company (SO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of The Southern Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 63.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 1,152,315. In this transaction Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear of this company sold 14,500 shares at a rate of $79.47, taking the stock ownership to the 115,284 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear sold 14,500 for $78.37, making the entire transaction worth $1,136,365. This insider now owns 115,284 shares in total.

The Southern Company (SO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +10.37 while generating a return on equity of 8.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.59% during the next five years compared to -2.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Southern Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.83, a number that is poised to hit 1.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Southern Company (SO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.44 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.33.

During the past 100 days, The Southern Company’s (SO) raw stochastic average was set at 85.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 20.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $76.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.64. However, in the short run, The Southern Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $78.84. Second resistance stands at $79.42. The third major resistance level sits at $80.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $76.12. The third support level lies at $75.54 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 83.24 billion, the company has a total of 1,063,001K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 23,113 M while annual income is 2,408 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,206 M while its latest quarter income was 1,111 M.