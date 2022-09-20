Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) 20 Days SMA touches -17.73%: The odds favor the bear

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) kicked off on September 19, 2022, at the price of $0.2058, down -13.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2138 and dropped to $0.1801 before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. Over the past 52 weeks, JAGX has traded in a range of $0.20-$2.66.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 98.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 60.80%. With a float of $95.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.86 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 52 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.18, operating margin of -939.05, and the pretax margin is -1213.38.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Jaguar Health Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 5.30%.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by -$0.23. This company achieved a net margin of -1213.26 while generating a return on equity of -365.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Jaguar Health Inc.’s (JAGX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)

Looking closely at Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX), its last 5-days average volume was 5.3 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Jaguar Health Inc.’s (JAGX) raw stochastic average was set at 3.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2655, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5364. However, in the short run, Jaguar Health Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2092. Second resistance stands at $0.2283. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2429. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1755, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1609. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1418.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 24.01 million has total of 120,037K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,340 K in contrast with the sum of -52,610 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,920 K and last quarter income was -9,370 K.