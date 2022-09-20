Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 3,554 M

On September 19, 2022, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) opened at $37.24, higher 1.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.855 and dropped to $36.90 before settling in for the closing price of $37.17. Price fluctuations for KDP have ranged from $32.44 to $41.31 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 14.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 58.30% at the time writing. With a float of $838.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.42 billion.

In an organization with 27500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.40, operating margin of +22.61, and the pretax margin is +22.06.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is 5.70%, while institutional ownership is 54.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 506,064. In this transaction Chief Supply Chain Officer of this company bought 12,986 shares at a rate of $38.97, taking the stock ownership to the 142,776 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 06, when Company’s Chief Supply Chain Officer bought 12,979 for $37.70, making the entire transaction worth $489,308. This insider now owns 129,790 shares in total.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.39) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +16.92 while generating a return on equity of 8.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.09% during the next five years compared to -19.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 12.61 million. That was better than the volume of 8.55 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s (KDP) raw stochastic average was set at 55.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 20.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.19. However, in the short run, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $38.12. Second resistance stands at $38.46. The third major resistance level sits at $39.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.55. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.21.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) Key Stats

There are currently 1,416,070K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 53.57 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,683 M according to its annual income of 2,146 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,554 M and its income totaled 218,000 K.