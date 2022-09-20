Last month’s performance of -10.31% for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) is certainly impressive

On September 19, 2022, NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) opened at $21.06, higher 0.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.40 and dropped to $20.955 before settling in for the closing price of $21.26. Price fluctuations for NLOK have ranged from $20.89 to $30.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -7.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 21.90% at the time writing. With a float of $613.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $665.57 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.37, operating margin of +37.05, and the pretax margin is +37.27.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NortonLifeLock Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 86.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 11,017,200. In this transaction Director of this company bought 500,000 shares at a rate of $22.03, taking the stock ownership to the 2,024,896 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Director bought 600,000 for $22.02, making the entire transaction worth $13,211,280. This insider now owns 9,644,194 shares in total.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.45) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +29.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.10% during the next five years compared to 41.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) saw its 5-day average volume 9.64 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, NortonLifeLock Inc.’s (NLOK) raw stochastic average was set at 7.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.25. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.49 in the near term. At $21.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.78. The third support level lies at $20.60 if the price breaches the second support level.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) Key Stats

There are currently 571,366K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.40 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,796 M according to its annual income of 836,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 707,000 K and its income totaled 200,000 K.