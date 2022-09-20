Last month’s performance of -17.24% for Upwork Inc. (UPWK) is certainly impressive

September 19, 2022, Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) trading session started at the price of $15.87, that was -4.00% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.04 and dropped to $15.00 before settling in for the closing price of $16.00. A 52-week range for UPWK has been $14.85 – $61.90.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 25.00% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -129.60%. With a float of $118.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.06 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 650 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.91, operating margin of -10.63, and the pretax margin is -11.16.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Upwork Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Upwork Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 81.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 9,660. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 521 shares at a rate of $18.54, taking the stock ownership to the 4,460 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 4,078 for $18.54, making the entire transaction worth $75,610. This insider now owns 18,688 shares in total.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.08) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -11.19 while generating a return on equity of -20.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -129.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Upwork Inc. (UPWK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upwork Inc. (UPWK)

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) saw its 5-day average volume 1.32 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, Upwork Inc.’s (UPWK) raw stochastic average was set at 4.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.93 in the near term. At $16.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.43. The third support level lies at $13.85 if the price breaches the second support level.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Key Stats

There are 130,531K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.06 billion. As of now, sales total 502,800 K while income totals -56,240 K. Its latest quarter income was 156,900 K while its last quarter net income were -23,820 K.