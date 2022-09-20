Last month’s performance of -33.68% for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) is certainly impressive

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) kicked off on September 19, 2022, at the price of $6.105, up 5.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.54 and dropped to $6.015 before settling in for the closing price of $6.10. Over the past 52 weeks, FLWS has traded in a range of $5.95-$35.72.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 12.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 100.70%. With a float of $24.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.03 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4800 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.00, operating margin of +1.91, and the pretax margin is +1.41.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 68.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16, was worth 153,000. In this transaction President of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $6.12, taking the stock ownership to the 245,266 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $13.82, making the entire transaction worth $13,820. This insider now owns 57,737 shares in total.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.28) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +1.34 while generating a return on equity of 5.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 26.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s (FLWS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS)

The latest stats from [1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc., FLWS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.2 million was superior to 0.87 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s (FLWS) raw stochastic average was set at 7.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.86. The third major resistance level sits at $7.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.81. The third support level lies at $5.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 427.98 million has total of 64,556K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,208 M in contrast with the sum of 29,610 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 485,890 K and last quarter income was -22,250 K.