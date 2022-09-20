Last month’s performance of -47.03% for Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) is certainly impressive

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) on September 19, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.06, soaring 4.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.5409 and dropped to $6.01 before settling in for the closing price of $5.97. Within the past 52 weeks, AZRE’s price has moved between $3.26 and $25.30.

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 42.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -66.30%. With a float of $64.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.16 million.

In an organization with 471 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.71, operating margin of +48.58, and the pretax margin is -28.14.

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.02) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -27.61 while generating a return on equity of -16.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -66.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.30% during the next five years compared to 7.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.73 million. That was better than the volume of 0.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, Azure Power Global Limited’s (AZRE) raw stochastic average was set at 23.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 221.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 154.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.11. However, in the short run, Azure Power Global Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.52. Second resistance stands at $6.80. The third major resistance level sits at $7.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.74. The third support level lies at $5.46 if the price breaches the second support level.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 364.12 million based on 48,333K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 208,300 K and income totals -57,300 K. The company made 4,480 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -593,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.