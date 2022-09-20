Last month’s performance of -56.71% for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is certainly impressive

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) on September 19, 2022, started off the session at the price of $8.00, soaring 0.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.29 and dropped to $7.6717 before settling in for the closing price of $8.02. Within the past 52 weeks, BBBY’s price has moved between $4.38 and $30.06.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -8.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -269.00%. With a float of $77.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.61 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 32000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.31, operating margin of -1.57, and the pretax margin is -6.01.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 83.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 374,375. In this transaction EVP, CFO of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $29.95, taking the stock ownership to the 255,396 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s EVP, CFO sold 42,513 for $24.22, making the entire transaction worth $1,029,824. This insider now owns 267,896 shares in total.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Latest Financial update

As on 5/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$1.39) by -$1.44. This company achieved a net margin of -7.11 while generating a return on equity of -77.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -269.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.81, a number that is poised to hit -1.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

The latest stats from [Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., BBBY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 14.57 million was inferior to 20.87 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.27.

During the past 100 days, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s (BBBY) raw stochastic average was set at 14.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 156.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 189.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.62. The third major resistance level sits at $8.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.38. The third support level lies at $7.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 703.67 million based on 79,958K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,868 M and income totals -559,620 K. The company made 1,463 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -357,670 K in sales during its previous quarter.