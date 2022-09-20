Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) to new highs

A new trading day began on September 19, 2022, with PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) stock priced at $9.95, down -5.36% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.955 and dropped to $9.30 before settling in for the closing price of $10.07. PCT’s price has ranged from $4.94 to $14.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -570.40%. With a float of $109.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.74 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 119 employees.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. The insider ownership of PureCycle Technologies Inc. is 5.50%, while institutional ownership is 60.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 20, was worth 539,211. In this transaction Director of this company sold 72,716 shares at a rate of $7.42, taking the stock ownership to the 1,159,709 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 19, when Company’s Director sold 73,546 for $7.17, making the entire transaction worth $527,215. This insider now owns 1,232,425 shares in total.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -2.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -570.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 12.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT)

Looking closely at PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT), its last 5-days average volume was 2.17 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s (PCT) raw stochastic average was set at 70.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.28. However, in the short run, PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.89. Second resistance stands at $10.25. The third major resistance level sits at $10.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.94. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.58.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.53 billion, the company has a total of 163,510K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -77,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -15,000 K.