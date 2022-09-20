Lilium N.V. (LILM) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.49 million

On September 19, 2022, Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) opened at $2.16, lower -7.73% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.17 and dropped to $2.02 before settling in for the closing price of $2.20. Price fluctuations for LILM have ranged from $2.05 to $11.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -118.10% at the time writing. With a float of $70.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.66 million.

The firm has a total of 964 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13702.13, operating margin of -616925.53, and the pretax margin is -871231.91.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lilium N.V. is 65.21%, while institutional ownership is 13.40%.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -874544.68 while generating a return on equity of -246.30.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -118.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lilium N.V. (LILM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12747.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lilium N.V., LILM], we can find that recorded value of 1.53 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Lilium N.V.’s (LILM) raw stochastic average was set at 0.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.22. The third major resistance level sits at $2.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.92. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.83.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Key Stats

There are currently 285,283K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 599.13 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 60 K according to its annual income of -486,290 K.