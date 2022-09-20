Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) average volume reaches $6.48M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

September 19, 2022, Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) trading session started at the price of $8.63, that was 2.02% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.16 and dropped to $8.63 before settling in for the closing price of $8.93. A 52-week range for LAZR has been $5.61 – $23.90.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 73.00%. With a float of $225.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $352.06 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -44.29, operating margin of -704.52, and the pretax margin is -781.83.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Luminar Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Luminar Technologies Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 56.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 234,870. In this transaction Chairperson, President & CEO of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $9.39, taking the stock ownership to the 1,005,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s Chairperson, President & CEO bought 25,000 for $9.18, making the entire transaction worth $229,582. This insider now owns 980,000 shares in total.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.13) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -745.01 while generating a return on equity of -137.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 93.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR)

Looking closely at Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR), its last 5-days average volume was 5.29 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Luminar Technologies Inc.’s (LAZR) raw stochastic average was set at 44.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.69. However, in the short run, Luminar Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.30. Second resistance stands at $9.50. The third major resistance level sits at $9.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.44. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.24.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Key Stats

There are 349,615K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.45 billion. As of now, sales total 31,940 K while income totals -237,990 K. Its latest quarter income was 9,930 K while its last quarter net income were -95,240 K.