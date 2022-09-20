Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) is -3.67% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on September 19, 2022, with Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) stock priced at $3.36, down -5.87% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.40 and dropped to $3.14 before settling in for the closing price of $3.41. KIND’s price has ranged from $2.47 to $18.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -6.30%. With a float of $152.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $385.13 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 602 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.84, operating margin of -49.33, and the pretax margin is -49.52.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 65.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 2,534,368. In this transaction Member of 10% owner group of this company bought 765,000 shares at a rate of $3.31, taking the stock ownership to the 10,917,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s Director bought 765,000 for $3.31, making the entire transaction worth $2,534,368. This insider now owns 10,917,514 shares in total.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -49.60 while generating a return on equity of -21.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 21.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND)

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) saw its 5-day average volume 3.04 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s (KIND) raw stochastic average was set at 32.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.36 in the near term. At $3.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.99. The third support level lies at $2.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.27 billion, the company has a total of 386,031K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 192,200 K while annual income is -95,330 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 54,540 K while its latest quarter income was -36,840 K.