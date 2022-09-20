No matter how cynical the overall market is Mattel Inc. (MAT) performance over the last week is recorded -7.52%

On September 19, 2022, Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) opened at $20.52, higher 4.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.935 and dropped to $20.452 before settling in for the closing price of $20.90. Price fluctuations for MAT have ranged from $17.94 to $26.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 614.00% at the time writing. With a float of $351.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $353.46 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 36300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.50, operating margin of +14.03, and the pretax margin is +8.63.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Leisure industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 14, was worth 1,268,144. In this transaction EVP & Chief Supply Chain Offr of this company sold 51,761 shares at a rate of $24.50, taking the stock ownership to the 59,035 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s Director sold 9,000 for $24.54, making the entire transaction worth $220,842. This insider now owns 162 shares in total.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.06) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +16.55 while generating a return on equity of 83.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 614.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.50% during the next five years compared to 22.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Mattel Inc. (MAT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mattel Inc. (MAT)

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) saw its 5-day average volume 3.38 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, Mattel Inc.’s (MAT) raw stochastic average was set at 20.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.88. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.33 in the near term. At $22.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.36.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) Key Stats

There are currently 353,253K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.13 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,458 M according to its annual income of 902,990 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,236 M and its income totaled 66,440 K.