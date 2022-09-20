No matter how cynical the overall market is Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) performance over the last week is recorded -7.40%

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) on September 19, 2022, started off the session at the price of $171.19, soaring 0.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $175.76 and dropped to $171.00 before settling in for the closing price of $174.09. Within the past 52 weeks, PANW’s price has moved between $140.52 and $213.63.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 25.70% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 47.60%. With a float of $293.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $299.21 million.

In an organization with 12561 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.05, operating margin of -3.33, and the pretax margin is -3.77.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Palo Alto Networks Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 89.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 2,051,068. In this transaction EVP, Chief Product Officer of this company sold 3,866 shares at a rate of $530.54, taking the stock ownership to the 232,158 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s EVP, Chief Technology Officer sold 12,000 for $541.96, making the entire transaction worth $6,503,577. This insider now owns 659,812 shares in total.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 4/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.68) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -4.85 while generating a return on equity of -63.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.98% during the next five years compared to -3.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Trading Performance Indicators

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.21 million. That was better than the volume of 4.87 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.64.

During the past 100 days, Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s (PANW) raw stochastic average was set at 60.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $174.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $177.26. However, in the short run, Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $177.07. Second resistance stands at $178.80. The third major resistance level sits at $181.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $172.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $169.28. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $167.55.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 54.13 billion based on 299,214K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,502 M and income totals -267,000 K. The company made 1,551 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.