No matter how cynical the overall market is, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) performance over the last week is recorded -16.75%

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) kicked off on September 19, 2022, at the price of $5.27, down -17.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.305 and dropped to $5.25 before settling in for the closing price of $7.35. Over the past 52 weeks, SYRS has traded in a range of $6.50-$52.20.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 136.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 24.20%. With a float of $59.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.82 million.

The firm has a total of 124 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 57.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 05, was worth 7,655. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 2,208 shares at a rate of $3.47, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.47) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -368.52 while generating a return on equity of -98.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SYRS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.73, a number that is poised to hit -4.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -11.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc., SYRS], we can find that recorded value of 1.16 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SYRS) raw stochastic average was set at 13.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 96.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.4700, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.5600. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.5100. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.9300. The third major resistance level sits at $7.5600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.4500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.8200. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.4000.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 380.55 million has total of 63,005K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 23,490 K in contrast with the sum of -86,560 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,280 K and last quarter income was -34,480 K.