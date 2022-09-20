No matter how cynical the overall market is, Uxin Limited (UXIN) performance over the last week is recorded 3.24%

A new trading day began on September 19, 2022, with Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) stock priced at $0.672, up 7.25% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.74 and dropped to $0.65 before settling in for the closing price of $0.69. UXIN’s price has ranged from $0.36 to $3.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 14.70% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 81.20%. With a float of $386.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $396.04 million.

The firm has a total of 814 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.92, operating margin of -23.29, and the pretax margin is -8.76.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Uxin Limited is 5.13%, while institutional ownership is 39.80%.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2020, the company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -8.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Uxin Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12

Technical Analysis of Uxin Limited (UXIN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Uxin Limited, UXIN], we can find that recorded value of 0.66 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Uxin Limited’s (UXIN) raw stochastic average was set at 53.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6894, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8961. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7700. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8000. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6200. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5900.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 335.46 million, the company has a total of 395,618K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 258,090 K while annual income is -22,590 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 81,880 K while its latest quarter income was 53,410 K.