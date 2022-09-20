No matter how cynical the overall market is, Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) performance over the last week is recorded -8.95%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) kicked off on September 19, 2022, at the price of $9.21, up 5.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.97 and dropped to $9.20 before settling in for the closing price of $9.41. Over the past 52 weeks, VIPS has traded in a range of $5.75-$13.32.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 15.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -21.20%. With a float of $547.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $645.75 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8013 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.74, operating margin of +4.03, and the pretax margin is +5.02.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Vipshop Holdings Limited is 1.51%, while institutional ownership is 68.60%.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.29) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +4.00 while generating a return on equity of 15.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.26% during the next five years compared to 15.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vipshop Holdings Limited’s (VIPS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.94, a number that is poised to hit 1.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)

Looking closely at Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), its last 5-days average volume was 4.09 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, Vipshop Holdings Limited’s (VIPS) raw stochastic average was set at 60.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.16. However, in the short run, Vipshop Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.23. Second resistance stands at $10.48. The third major resistance level sits at $11.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.94. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.69.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.11 billion has total of 678,966K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 18,369 M in contrast with the sum of 734,560 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,663 M and last quarter income was 191,530 K.