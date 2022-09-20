NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -29.04%

September 19, 2022, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) trading session started at the price of $0.13, that was -9.93% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.14 and dropped to $0.12 before settling in for the closing price of $0.14. A 52-week range for NBY has been $0.12 – $0.77.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -6.70% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 52.30%. With a float of $42.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.73 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 29 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.03, operating margin of -105.24, and the pretax margin is -69.16.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 3.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 1,500. In this transaction CEO, GC and Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $0.15, taking the stock ownership to the 83,172 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s President, DERMAdoctor, LLC sold 291,368 for $0.16, making the entire transaction worth $46,094. This insider now owns 208,632 shares in total.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -69.16 while generating a return on equity of -51.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) saw its 5-day average volume 2.0 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NBY) raw stochastic average was set at 3.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2410, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2831. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1380 in the near term. At $0.1499, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1599. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1161, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1061. The third support level lies at $0.0942 if the price breaches the second support level.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) Key Stats

There are 53,513K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.12 million. As of now, sales total 8,420 K while income totals -5,820 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,050 K while its last quarter net income were -2,160 K.