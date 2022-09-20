Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -1.26%

On September 19, 2022, Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) opened at $84.25, higher 4.31% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $90.1964 and dropped to $84.052 before settling in for the closing price of $86.06. Price fluctuations for NTR have ranged from $60.60 to $117.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 585.00% at the time writing. With a float of $538.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $550.05 million.

In an organization with 1 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.42, operating margin of +18.44, and the pretax margin is +14.72.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Agricultural Inputs industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nutrien Ltd. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 68.98%.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $2.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $2.73) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +11.38 while generating a return on equity of 13.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 585.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.35, a number that is poised to hit 4.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.28 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.45 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.56.

During the past 100 days, Nutrien Ltd.’s (NTR) raw stochastic average was set at 50.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $87.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $86.99. However, in the short run, Nutrien Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $91.96. Second resistance stands at $94.15. The third major resistance level sits at $98.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $85.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $81.86. The third support level lies at $79.67 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) Key Stats

There are currently 539,285K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 66.09 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 27,712 M according to its annual income of 3,153 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,506 M and its income totaled 3,593 M.