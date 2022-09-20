Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) last year’s performance of -61.52% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on September 19, 2022, with Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) stock priced at $10.05, up 2.58% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.40 and dropped to $9.84 before settling in for the closing price of $10.09. PLTK’s price has ranged from $9.95 to $30.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 215.10%. With a float of $69.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $412.40 million.

The firm has a total of 4000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.15, operating margin of +23.51, and the pretax margin is +15.81.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of Playtika Holding Corp. is 83.15%, while institutional ownership is 19.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 3,243,345. In this transaction the insider of this company bought 150,000 shares at a rate of $21.62, taking the stock ownership to the 16,004,800 shares.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.2 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 215.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.31% during the next five years compared to 30.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Playtika Holding Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Playtika Holding Corp., PLTK], we can find that recorded value of 4.21 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Playtika Holding Corp.’s (PLTK) raw stochastic average was set at 6.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.76. The third major resistance level sits at $11.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.43.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.48 billion, the company has a total of 412,643K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,583 M while annual income is 308,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 659,600 K while its latest quarter income was 36,400 K.