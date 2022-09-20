Recent developments with Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.73 cents.

On September 19, 2022, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) opened at $1.34, higher 3.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.50 and dropped to $1.33 before settling in for the closing price of $1.39. Price fluctuations for GTE have ranged from $0.55 to $2.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 280.00% at the time writing. With a float of $359.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $368.57 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 319 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.15, operating margin of +32.50, and the pretax margin is +4.88.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 33.30%.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +8.97 while generating a return on equity of 15.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 280.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.30% during the next five years compared to 37.76% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)

The latest stats from [Gran Tierra Energy Inc., GTE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.85 million was superior to 7.06 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s (GTE) raw stochastic average was set at 38.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2652, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2956. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5167. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5933. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6867. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2533. The third support level lies at $1.1767 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) Key Stats

There are currently 368,872K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 553.62 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 473,720 K according to its annual income of 42,480 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 205,790 K and its income totaled 52,970 K.