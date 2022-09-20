Recent developments with Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.85 cents.

A new trading day began on September 19, 2022, with Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) stock priced at $30.18, down -1.18% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.36 and dropped to $29.11 before settling in for the closing price of $30.49. TDOC’s price has ranged from $27.38 to $156.82 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 75.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 49.00%. With a float of $159.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.38 million.

In an organization with 5100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.96, operating margin of -11.76, and the pretax margin is -18.92.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Teladoc Health Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 140,451. In this transaction CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER of this company sold 4,098 shares at a rate of $34.27, taking the stock ownership to the 76,182 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY sold 1,000 for $37.50, making the entire transaction worth $37,500. This insider now owns 26,408 shares in total.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$19.22 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -21.09 while generating a return on equity of -2.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Teladoc Health Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -61.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.5 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.0 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.93.

During the past 100 days, Teladoc Health Inc.’s (TDOC) raw stochastic average was set at 8.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.39. However, in the short run, Teladoc Health Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.62. Second resistance stands at $31.12. The third major resistance level sits at $31.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.62. The third support level lies at $28.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.09 billion, the company has a total of 161,183K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,033 M while annual income is -428,790 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 592,380 K while its latest quarter income was -3,101 M.