Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) soared 3.31 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On September 19, 2022, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) opened at $34.67, higher 3.31% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.055 and dropped to $34.611 before settling in for the closing price of $34.73. Price fluctuations for LUV have ranged from $34.36 to $56.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -4.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 129.50% at the time writing. With a float of $591.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $593.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 62333 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.34, operating margin of -7.82, and the pretax margin is +8.39.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airlines industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Southwest Airlines Co. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 105,098. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,300 shares at a rate of $45.70, taking the stock ownership to the 23,296 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Director sold 540 for $43.88, making the entire transaction worth $23,697. This insider now owns 24,442 shares in total.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.18) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +6.19 while generating a return on equity of 10.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 129.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) saw its 5-day average volume 7.71 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 6.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, Southwest Airlines Co.’s (LUV) raw stochastic average was set at 11.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $36.42 in the near term. At $36.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $37.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.07. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.53.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Key Stats

There are currently 593,350K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 22.62 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 15,790 M according to its annual income of 977,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,728 M and its income totaled 760,000 K.