Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

A new trading day began on September 19, 2022, with Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) stock priced at $1.05, down -1.85% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.08 and dropped to $1.03 before settling in for the closing price of $1.08. SPPI’s price has ranged from $0.60 to $2.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 25.70%. With a float of $169.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.57 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 163 employees.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 31.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23, was worth 5,594. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 6,667 shares at a rate of $0.84, taking the stock ownership to the 644,790 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 22, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 6,096 for $0.81, making the entire transaction worth $4,913. This insider now owns 651,457 shares in total.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -174.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) saw its 5-day average volume 6.69 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SPPI) raw stochastic average was set at 42.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0771, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0003. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0833 in the near term. At $1.1067, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0067. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9833.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 208.66 million, the company has a total of 188,164K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -158,630 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -29,050 K.