Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is -11.50% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on September 19, 2022, with Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) stock priced at $2.93, down -2.97% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.01 and dropped to $2.90 before settling in for the closing price of $3.03. RIG’s price has ranged from $2.32 to $5.56 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has dropped its sales by -9.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -0.80%. With a float of $653.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $692.00 million.

In an organization with 5530 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.58, operating margin of -1.96, and the pretax margin is -18.39.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry. The insider ownership of Transocean Ltd. is 11.70%, while institutional ownership is 56.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23, was worth 39,483. In this transaction Director of this company bought 12,300 shares at a rate of $3.21, taking the stock ownership to the 49,200 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s Director bought 2,000,000 for $3.75, making the entire transaction worth $7,500,000. This insider now owns 82,636,646 shares in total.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.28 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -23.16 while generating a return on equity of -5.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Transocean Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 59.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.96, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Transocean Ltd. (RIG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 29.27 million. That was better than the volume of 20.58 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Transocean Ltd.’s (RIG) raw stochastic average was set at 23.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.66. However, in the short run, Transocean Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.00. Second resistance stands at $3.06. The third major resistance level sits at $3.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.84. The third support level lies at $2.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.21 billion, the company has a total of 705,711K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,556 M while annual income is -592,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 692,000 K while its latest quarter income was -68,000 K.