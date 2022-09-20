Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) soared 8.60 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on September 19, 2022, with Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) stock priced at $7.90, up 8.60% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.60 and dropped to $7.85 before settling in for the closing price of $7.91. TUP’s price has ranged from $5.54 to $24.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -6.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 38.50%. With a float of $41.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 10000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.65, operating margin of +15.02, and the pretax margin is +12.37.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. The insider ownership of Tupperware Brands Corporation is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 70.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 199,150. In this transaction Director of this company bought 35,000 shares at a rate of $5.69, taking the stock ownership to the 73,823 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Director bought 45,000 for $5.70, making the entire transaction worth $256,500. This insider now owns 45,000 shares in total.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.12 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -7.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tupperware Brands Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) saw its 5-day average volume 1.56 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.91.

During the past 100 days, Tupperware Brands Corporation’s (TUP) raw stochastic average was set at 24.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 204.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 123.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.86. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.84 in the near term. At $9.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.60. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.34.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 430.27 million, the company has a total of 44,461K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,602 M while annual income is 18,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 340,400 K while its latest quarter income was 1,200 K.