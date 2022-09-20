Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) last year’s performance of -20.89% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) kicked off on September 19, 2022, at the price of $64.32, up 0.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $67.33 and dropped to $64.32 before settling in for the closing price of $65.42. Over the past 52 weeks, WYNN has traded in a range of $50.20-$99.00.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -2.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 65.70%. With a float of $103.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.47 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 26950 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.00, operating margin of -10.30, and the pretax margin is -26.88.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. The insider ownership of Wynn Resorts Limited is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 134,220. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $67.11, taking the stock ownership to the 8,781 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 11, when Company’s Director sold 400 for $94.25, making the entire transaction worth $37,700. This insider now owns 7,307 shares in total.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.21 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$1.15) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -20.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Wynn Resorts Limited’s (WYNN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Looking closely at Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN), its last 5-days average volume was 4.53 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.88.

During the past 100 days, Wynn Resorts Limited’s (WYNN) raw stochastic average was set at 65.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $72.57. However, in the short run, Wynn Resorts Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $67.37. Second resistance stands at $68.86. The third major resistance level sits at $70.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $61.35.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.47 billion has total of 113,730K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,764 M in contrast with the sum of -755,790 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 908,830 K and last quarter income was -130,050 K.