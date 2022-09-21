$1.69M in average volume shows that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on September 20, 2022, with Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) stock priced at $6.20, up 0.49% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.66 and dropped to $6.18 before settling in for the closing price of $6.17. LICY’s price has ranged from $5.87 to $14.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -34.30%. With a float of $136.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.38 million.

The firm has a total of 155 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -221.70, operating margin of -431.97, and the pretax margin is -3072.04.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Waste Management Industry. The insider ownership of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is 22.25%, while institutional ownership is 39.10%.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.14 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3072.04 while generating a return on equity of -62.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 17.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 76.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., LICY], we can find that recorded value of 3.31 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s (LICY) raw stochastic average was set at 12.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.83. The third major resistance level sits at $6.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.55.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.13 billion, the company has a total of 175,430K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,370 K while annual income is -226,560 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,650 K while its latest quarter income was -20,630 K.