3.82% volatility in Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) last month: This is a red flag warning

September 20, 2022, Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) trading session started at the price of $10.10, that was -3.80% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.22 and dropped to $9.675 before settling in for the closing price of $10.25. A 52-week range for HAYW has been $9.99 – $28.65.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 215.10%. With a float of $197.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $218.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2800 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.57, operating margin of +23.76, and the pretax margin is +18.56.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hayward Holdings Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17, was worth 1,951,489. In this transaction Senior Vice President and CFO of this company sold 140,501 shares at a rate of $13.89, taking the stock ownership to the 175,282 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s SVP, Chief HR Officer sold 968 for $15.06, making the entire transaction worth $14,578. This insider now owns 49,097 shares in total.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.35) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +13.06 while generating a return on equity of 16.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 215.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)

The latest stats from [Hayward Holdings Inc., HAYW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.46 million was superior to 1.5 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Hayward Holdings Inc.’s (HAYW) raw stochastic average was set at 2.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.46. The third major resistance level sits at $10.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.37. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.07.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Key Stats

There are 215,938K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.17 billion. As of now, sales total 1,402 M while income totals 203,730 K. Its latest quarter income was 399,440 K while its last quarter net income were 66,260 K.