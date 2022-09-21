A major move is in the offing as Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) market cap hits 3.32 billion

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) on September 20, 2022, started off the session at the price of $8.48, soaring 1.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.04 and dropped to $8.48 before settling in for the closing price of $8.54. Within the past 52 weeks, CD’s price has moved between $3.75 and $10.69.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 194.00%. With a float of $176.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $369.56 million.

The firm has a total of 1315 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.60, operating margin of +23.67, and the pretax margin is +16.51.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Chindata Group Holdings Limited is 0.64%, while institutional ownership is 45.40%.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.09 while generating a return on equity of 3.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 194.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Trading Performance Indicators

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Chindata Group Holdings Limited, CD], we can find that recorded value of 4.23 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s (CD) raw stochastic average was set at 89.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.29. The third major resistance level sits at $9.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.85.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.32 billion based on 366,280K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 447,580 K and income totals 49,650 K. The company made 154,980 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 29,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.