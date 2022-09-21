A major move is in the offing as Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) market cap hits 137.18 billion

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) kicked off on September 20, 2022, at the price of $213.87, down -1.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $215.21 and dropped to $210.62 before settling in for the closing price of $216.20. Over the past 52 weeks, UNP has traded in a range of $195.68-$278.94.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.80% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 26.40%. With a float of $622.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $625.60 million.

The firm has a total of 30452 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.22, operating margin of +42.83, and the pretax margin is +38.88.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Railroads Industry. The insider ownership of Union Pacific Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 21, was worth 1,004,500. In this transaction EVP MARKETING & SALES of this company sold 4,018 shares at a rate of $250.00, taking the stock ownership to the 41,177 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s EVP & CHIEF HR OFFICER sold 2,510 for $245.00, making the entire transaction worth $614,950. This insider now owns 34,111 shares in total.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.86) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +29.92 while generating a return on equity of 41.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.68% during the next five years compared to 14.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Union Pacific Corporation’s (UNP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 53.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.74, a number that is poised to hit 3.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Union Pacific Corporation, UNP], we can find that recorded value of 4.6 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.48.

During the past 100 days, Union Pacific Corporation’s (UNP) raw stochastic average was set at 27.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $225.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $236.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $215.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $217.62. The third major resistance level sits at $220.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $210.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $208.44. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $206.27.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 137.18 billion has total of 624,479K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 21,804 M in contrast with the sum of 6,523 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,269 M and last quarter income was 1,835 M.