Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 9,270 K

On September 20, 2022, Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) opened at $2.42, lower -5.71% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.585 and dropped to $2.30 before settling in for the closing price of $2.45. Price fluctuations for AEVA have ranged from $2.37 to $10.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -319.40% at the time writing. With a float of $125.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $216.89 million.

In an organization with 227 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.04, operating margin of -1124.51, and the pretax margin is -1099.60.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aeva Technologies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 39.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 33,001. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 11,997 shares at a rate of $2.75, taking the stock ownership to the 192,797 shares.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1099.60 while generating a return on equity of -29.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -319.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 31.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 58.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.84 million. That was better than the volume of 1.37 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Aeva Technologies Inc.’s (AEVA) raw stochastic average was set at 0.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.33. However, in the short run, Aeva Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.50. Second resistance stands at $2.68. The third major resistance level sits at $2.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.11. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.93.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) Key Stats

There are currently 217,800K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 528.44 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,270 K according to its annual income of -101,880 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,490 K and its income totaled -34,970 K.